Donald Trump Jr. to host “Make America Great Again” event in Calumet

The rally will take place at the Houghton County Memorial Airport.
Donald Trump Jr. speaking at a recent event in Pennsylvania.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On October 22, Trump supporters will gather at the Houghton County Memorial Airport for a “Make America Great Again” campaign event. The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will speak at the rally.

Copper Country Republican Party chairman Brady Tervo says his group is excited to be a part of the event.

“It’s just a very unique situation,” said Tervo. “It’s always fun when the U.P. isn’t overlooked like it so often is. It’s just really a neat experience and I’m hoping that we have a pretty good turnout.”

However, some are worried about the risk of COVID-19 spreading at the event, including Biden for Michigan campaign representative and former state governor Jim Blanchard.

“His own family’s had it; his wife is still sick,” Blanchard said. “This is crazy. About 14 people in the White House who are on his staff got it at basically a rally on the White House lawn. I just think it’s inconsiderate of the health of others, particularly older people.”

Tervo says this event is expected to be smaller than many other pro-Trump events, so attendees will be able to properly social distance. He also says Trump’s policies are closely aligned with the beliefs of U.P. voters.

“I think Donald Trump resonates with a lot of people in the U.P.—and especially in the Copper Country—with his conservative values,” Tervo said. “I think that’s very important.”

Blanchard says Joe Biden is the best choice for voters, particularly when it comes to rural policies.

“I don’t think he [Trump] has any regard for rural voters, whereas Joe Biden has a rural plan,” said Blanchard. “He wants to make sure rural areas have broadband and everybody has access to internet. He wants to make sure our land and our colleges and universities are strongly supported, and that’s so important in Michigan."

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Click here for more information.

