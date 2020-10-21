Dickinson, Iron Communities that Care to join together

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County and Iron County Communities that Care are joining forces.

Since both Iron and Dickinson are smaller coalitions, the coordinators feel one bigger one could serve the areas more. The two already share resources such as Northpointe, the court system, and the health department.

“We’re hoping to have one strong coalition together. Dickinson’s done a lot for community activities and different things throughout that county. We’re hoping to move a lot of that to Iron County as well,” said Sandra Teske, the Dickinson County Prevention, Communities That Care Coordinator.

In the future the CTC will be looking for someone in Iron County to take this position over. For now, the Dickinson county coordinators are leading it.

