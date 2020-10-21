Advertisement

Antique store opens in Little Lake

Customers able to buy old valuables and items from the past.
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - A small antique shop has opened up in the town of Little Lake, giving customers a chance to buy some old memories.

The store, named “Good Old Dayz”, opened its doors on October 1st. Different items range from past toys to old pictures and clocks.

The owner, Connie Foress, says she wanted to begin a business the moment she and her family moved to the Gwinn area seven years ago.

“When we were moving here, my goal was to eventually open a store in the area," Foress said. "There is nothing like God’s country up here.”

Foress says sales will be conducted online on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the store will be open to the public from Wednesdays-Fridays between 10:00 and 5:30, as well as 10:00-4:00 on Saturdays.

