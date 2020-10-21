Another round of rain/snow to end the week
Active pattern continues with second system tomorrow
Our first weather system this week is exiting the area and the next one comes tomorrow. Recent model trends have the area of low pressure skirting just east of the U.P. bringing slightly cooler to the west. It will bring messy conditions. Initially wet moderate snow across the western U.P. by late morning and early afternoon. This precipitation gets to the central counties as a mix during the afternoon and transitions to rain during the day. For the eastern half, it will mainly be rain during the afternoon through Friday morning. Potential snow amounts will be 1-2″ across the west with about 1″ to 1.5″ of rain across the east. Travel will be wet during this period. Then, lake effect mix showers take over on Friday morning.
Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere
Thursday: Snow in the west, rain elsewhere during the afternoon through the night
Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere
Friday: Rain/snow mix showers during the morning along the west/northwest wind belts
Highs: Mainly upper 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool
Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Sunday: Cloudy, cooler with snow showers
Highs: Mainly 30s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers along the west/northwest wind belts
Highs: Continued 30s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning scattered snow showers
Highs: 30s
