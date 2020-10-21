Another round of rain/snow to end the week

Our first weather system this week is exiting the area and the next one comes tomorrow. Recent model trends have the area of low pressure skirting just east of the U.P. bringing slightly cooler to the west. It will bring messy conditions. Initially wet moderate snow across the western U.P. by late morning and early afternoon. This precipitation gets to the central counties as a mix during the afternoon and transitions to rain during the day. For the eastern half, it will mainly be rain during the afternoon through Friday morning. Potential snow amounts will be 1-2″ across the west with about 1″ to 1.5″ of rain across the east. Travel will be wet during this period. Then, lake effect mix showers take over on Friday morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Thursday: Snow in the west, rain elsewhere during the afternoon through the night

Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Friday: Rain/snow mix showers during the morning along the west/northwest wind belts

Highs: Mainly upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool

Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Cloudy, cooler with snow showers

Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers along the west/northwest wind belts

Highs: Continued 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning scattered snow showers

Highs: 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.