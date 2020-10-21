Advertisement

Another round of rain/snow to end the week

Active pattern continues with second system tomorrow
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our first weather system this week is exiting the area and the next one comes tomorrow. Recent model trends have the area of low pressure skirting just east of the U.P. bringing slightly cooler to the west. It will bring messy conditions. Initially wet moderate snow across the western U.P. by late morning and early afternoon. This precipitation gets to the central counties as a mix during the afternoon and transitions to rain during the day. For the eastern half, it will mainly be rain during the afternoon through Friday morning. Potential snow amounts will be 1-2″ across the west with about 1″ to 1.5″ of rain across the east. Travel will be wet during this period. Then, lake effect mix showers take over on Friday morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Thursday: Snow in the west, rain elsewhere during the afternoon through the night

Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Friday: Rain/snow mix showers during the morning along the west/northwest wind belts

Highs: Mainly upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool

Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Cloudy, cooler with snow showers

Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers along the west/northwest wind belts

Highs: Continued 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning scattered snow showers

Highs: 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Snow and Rain Tonight, Another System Late in the Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather On Demand: 10/20/2020

Forecast

System brings accumulating snow tonight

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
This week's first system brings snow this evening.

Forecast

Accumulating Snow Expected Over Western Portions Tomorrow Night

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC evening forecast on October 19, 2020

Forecast

Quiet day before system brings accumulating snow

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A quiet day followed by system snow by tomorrow evening.

Latest News

Forecast

Lake effect continues in the west wind belts, but sunny breaks still in store over the U.P. Monday

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
The next weather system is expected to bring rain & snow chances Tuesday.

Forecast

Rain and snow chances persist in the northern counties Sunday; more sunshine expected over the Southern U.P.

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:44 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Dry westerly air takes place aloft, only to contend with the Lake Superior effect phenomenon.

Forecast

Snow and Rain Develops Across Upper Michigan Saturday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather forecast from Karl Bohnak: October 16, 2020

Forecast

A wintry trend into the weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Rain/snow showers will continue through most of the weekend.

Forecast

Cold October Weather Extends into Next Week

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 15, 2020

Forecast

Lingering wind and showers

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
The wind and rain continue today followed by more active weather through the weekend.