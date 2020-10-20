Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 128 Tuesday, 4 new deaths reported

U.P. coronavirus deaths now total 75.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 128 coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

  • Alger: (-1 case)
  • Baraga: 3 cases
  • Chippewa: 1 case
  • Delta: 8 cases, 1 death, 14 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 26 cases, 3 deaths, 3 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 5 cases
  • Houghton: 8 cases
  • Iron: 14 cases, 15 recoveries
  • Luce: 1 case
  • Mackinac: 3 cases
  • Marquette: 44 cases
  • Menominee: 15 cases, 8 recoveries

As of Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 4:15 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 4,441 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,892 are considered recovered and 75 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 54 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 19. Fifteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Oct. 20.

Aspirus hospitals have seven patients, with two in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has four patients, and three more in the ICU. Munising Memorial Hospital has one patient and none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and two in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 19 patients and six in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two patients and two more in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 132.073 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.85 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 20.

Michigan reported 1,586 new cases Tuesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 149,392 Twenty-two new deaths were reported statewide, with one identified during vital records review. In total, 7,053 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 109,539. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

