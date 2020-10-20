The UPside - October 19, 2020

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsiders are the individuals and organizations involved in the Muscle on Main fundraising car shows held in Escanaba.

Muscle on Main is a fundraising car show held on the second Wednesday of the month June through September in Escanaba for the past 5 years. The event is hosted by Catmando’s and Garceau Insurance, as well as Positivley and Signup in the past.

Learn more about the efforts in the video above.

To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.