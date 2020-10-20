Advertisement

System brings accumulating snow tonight

Active trend continues
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Our next round of wintry weather comes tonight as an area of low pressure lifts across the Upper Peninsula. Snow moves in late in the afternoon in the western half and spread east. Plan on rain mainly during the overnight for the eastern half overnight as temperatures will hover in the 40s. Lingering light rain and drizzle will be around tomorrow morning as that system departs. Snow amounts for most western counties will be around 2″ with higher elevations and some areas along the Wisconsin state line up to 4″. A second system will bring mainly rain Thursday into Friday where some areas could see around 2″.

Today: Sunshine early and turning cloudy by the afternoon. Then, snow west of Marquette and Menominee counties late in the day

Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Tonight: Snow in the west and central followed by a transition to rain overnight

Lows: 30s west, 40s east

Wednesday: Cloudy with lingering light rain and drizzle during the morning. Otherwise, staying cloudy

Highs: Near 40° west, low to mid-40s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers moving during the afternoon and becoming widespread

Highs: Mainly 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain in the morning

Highs: 30s to low 40 east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers along the west/northwest belts

Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: Continued 30s

