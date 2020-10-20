Superior Solar to hold virtual community meeting about proposed Sands Township project

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Solar Project, being proposed by Savion, is offering a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, October 27, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will be open to the public and cover many topics, including the project location, economic impacts, solar energy facts vs. misconceptions, community benefits, land management, health and safety, and recreational trails.

The proposed 149.7 megawatt (MW) solar project will be located in Sands Township and provide low-cost clean energy to the MISO power grid into the Dead River-Arnold 345 kV line located within the project site.

The virtual meeting will be interactive, offering residents the opportunity to speak directly with the project development team.

The public may participate in the event by dialing toll-free, 877-229-8493, and entering the following access code when prompted: 119551#. During the scheduled event, a slideshow can be viewed at www.SavionVirtualMeetings.com.

Questions from the general public will be addressed live at this virtual meeting. Questions may also be submitted in advance by using the ‘Contact Us’ option on the project’s website at www.SuperiorSolarProject.com.

About Superior Solar Project: Superior Solar Project, LLC is proposing a 149.7 MW solar energy facility in Marquette County, MI. We are excited to be working in partnership with county officials and landowners to bring Marquette County residents the opportunity to host a clean, environmentally compatible, renewable energy generation installation. For further information, visit www.superiorsolarproject.com or on Facebook at Superior Solar Project.

