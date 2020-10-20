Advertisement

Snow and Rain Tonight, Another System Late in the Week

Temperatures Will Remain Well Below Average
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wednesday: Some light rain and snow in the morning, mainly cloudy

Highs: upper 30s to around 40 west, low to mid 40s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snow developing west, changing to rain and then spreading eastward

Highs: upper 30s to around 40 northwest, 40s southeast

Friday: Chance of some rain and snow west, rain east, cloudy

Highs: near 40 into the 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: near 40 into the 40s

There is a chance of some rain and snow on Sunday, with colder than average temperatures persisting into next week.

Latest News

