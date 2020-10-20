Single-stream recycling now happening in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The single-stream recycling rollout continues in Marquette county, now in Ishpeming. Beginning Monday single-stream pick-up will be taking place in the city.

For residents, recyclables will be picked up on normal trash pick-up days. With some folks storing up recycling in anticipation of the single-stream system, city officials are asking residents to consider spreading out out the amount you put out at first.

“Our disposal company is sending out the normal truck routes, they’re not adding trucks to the route so the intent is to be able to continue the normal pick-up but they know they’re going to get a surplus of recycle, so our goal is to have residents hold one-third out each time and that should help us to manage that,” said Ishpeming City Manager, Craig Cugini.

Again, the single-stream recycling will be picked up along with trash on your normal pick-up day this week.

