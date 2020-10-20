Advertisement

Single-car crash leaves two seriously injured

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver lost control of the car while reaching for food
(MGN Image)
By Nick Friend
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A single-car crash into a telephone pole left two passenger seriously injured.

According the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 2004 Ford Taurus driven by a 32-year-old man from Marquette lost control and crossed the center line before leaving the roadway and crashing into a telephone pole. The pole then became impaled into the car.

The crash occurring on County Road 550 at 4:10 p.m. Two passengers in the car, a 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old female, also from Marquette, both sustained serious injuries. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver lost control of the car while reaching for food.

The male passenger had to be extradited from the car while the driver sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

