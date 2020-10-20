Senator Stabenow announces 1.9M to support Michigan fruit and vegetable growers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Over one million dollars will be allotted to support Michigan specialty crop growers who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery plants and flowers. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich) made the announcement on Tuesday in a press release. These funds, which are from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Cropo Block Grant Program, will support 20 projects throughout the state.

“Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables are not only a source of great pride- they are also critical for our state’s economy,” said Senator Stabenow. “This new support will help Michigan farmers get their products off the farm and onto our plates during these difficult times.”

According to the press release, each of the 20 projects are targeted to help specialty crop growers sell more products locally and globally, protect crops from pests and diseases, and market products competitively.

Grant Recipients include:

· Cherry Marketing Institute – Driving Demand for U.S. Grown Tart Cherries with Influential Food and Beverage Manufacturers, $125,000

Hop Growers of Michigan – Integrated Approaches to Managing Cone Diseases in Michigan Hopyards, $73,258

Michigan Apple Committee – Target Audience Engagement to Increase Sales of Michigan Apples, $125,000

Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board – Sales & Marketing Tools to Advance the Michigan Asparagus Industry, $125,000

Michigan Bean Commission – Multifaceted Strategies to Communicate the Value of Michigan Dry Beans, $107,200

Michigan Bean Commission – Optimization of Fertilizer Rate Recommendations for Michigan Dry Bean Growers, $99,998

Michigan Blueberry Commission – Evaluating Effective Management Strategies to Control Anthracnose Fruit Rot in Michigan Blueberries, $70,258

Michigan Celery Research Inc. – Michigan Celery Growers Seek Answers to Plant “Meltdown,” which Threatens the Industry’s Future, $70,046

Michigan Christmas Tree Association – Development of Integrated Weed Control Program for Michigan Christmas Tree Production, $72,744

Michigan Grape Society – Cold Hardiness Monitoring for Grapevines in Southwest Michigan, $40,000

Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council – Greenhouse Growers Seek Innovative Solutions to Control Botrytis Blight, $70,000

Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association – Debating Glyphosate, Understanding the Prominence of Herbicide Resistance and Residuals in Nurseries, $100,000

Michigan Potato Industry Commission – Identification of Potato Varieties with Postharvest Disease Resistance, $85,625

Michigan State Horticultural Society – Managing Downy Mildew in Michigan Vineyards: Investigating Alternative Products, Fungicide Efficacy, and Resistance Levels, $99,500

Michigan Vegetable Council – Strategies are Needed to Protect Michigan’s Cucurbits from Fungicide Resistant Downy Mildew, $91,577

National Grape Cooperative – Addressing Priority Issues in Berry Moth Management for Michigan Vineyards, $99,637

Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office – Publication of Instructional Manual for Operating a Five-Acre Institutional Horticulture Farm Using an Incarcerated Labor Force, $125,000

Southwest Michigan Wine Trail – A Comprehensive Marketing Project to Improve Competitiveness of Lake Michigan Shore Wines, $88,252

MDARD International Marketing Program – International and Domestic Promotion of Michigan Specialty Crops, $161,626.85

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.