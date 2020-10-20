Advertisement

Secretary of State: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

Sec. Jocelyn Benson said hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8:00 p.m. on Election Night and is counted.
Absentee voting sample ballot.
Absentee voting sample ballot.(WBKO)
By Associated Press and David Eggert
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s top election official says 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take them to their local clerk’s office rather than use the mail with two weeks to go until the presidential election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8:00 p.m. on Election Night and is counted.

She also urged people who still want an absentee ballot to request it in person instead of by mail.

More than 3 million absentee ballots have been requested.

More than half have been returned.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deadline quickly approaching for online voter’s registration

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Deadline is Oct. 19; after that registration must be done in person at the local clerk’s office

State Politics

Sec. Benson announces ban on openly carrying a firearm at voting locations

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
This applies to polling places, clerk’s offices, and absent voter counting boards on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

National Politics

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The new super PAC is called Not Our Faith.

News

Attorney general investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
|
By Regan Blissett
After investigation, police believe at least one of those threatening calls came from someone in Mid-Michigan.

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

State Politics

Voting in Michigan: Learn how to cast your ballot in November

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Each year, especially during presidential election years like 2020, questions arise about when, where, and how to vote.

State Politics

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to help ensure every vote is counted in November election

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
SB 757 would allow clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to election day.

State Politics

Sec. Benson: 2.6M voters with absentee ballots can be confident votes will be counted

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Benson urges Michiganders to turn to trusted, non-partisan sources for official election information.

News

Legislature responds to motion filed with Michigan Supreme Court by governor and health director

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon file a motion to clarify if the Supreme Court's ruling will take effect in 28 days.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.