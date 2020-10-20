Runkle Lake Park in Crystal Falls gets upgrades, new walking path

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Updates and construction are underway at Runkle Lake Park in Crystal Falls.

According to the city manager, Gerard Valesano, the city applied for this grant in 2016, through the Michigan Department of Natural Resource Recreation department. They received a $155,000 grant with 25% matching from the city.

A walking path from the cemetery, to the park and fishing pier, then by the boat landing has been made. There will also be a new fishing pier, boat landing, parking lot, and dump station.

“Runkle Lake Campground/ Runkle Lake Park has been here a long time. We have not had any real major upgrades. We are excited to be able to do this and show progress,” said Valesano.

Most of the upgrades will be done within the next week.

