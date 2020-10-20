Advertisement

Runkle Lake Park in Crystal Falls gets upgrades, new walking path

There will also be a new fishing pier, boat landing, parking lot, and dump station.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Updates and construction are underway at Runkle Lake Park in Crystal Falls.

According to the city manager, Gerard Valesano, the city applied for this grant in 2016, through the Michigan Department of Natural Resource Recreation department. They received a $155,000 grant with 25% matching from the city.

“Runkle Lake Campground/ Runkle Lake Park has been here a long time. We have not had any real major upgrades. We are excited to be able to do this and show progress,” said Valesano.

Most of the upgrades will be done within the next week.

