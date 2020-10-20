Advertisement

‘Project Keep Kids Warm’ still working to help families this winter

The project has been coordinating with schools in the western end of Marquette County, and other organizations, to help identify any families that may be in need.
In times of COVID-19 safety, this year's drive requires a growing supply of only new clothing items to distribute to families in need.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An organization to help families stay safe and warm during the cold months in Upper Michigan is continuing its mission this fall and winter.

Project Keep Kids Warm says donations of winter clothing items and monetary donations have been very generous this fall. It has allowed the organization to increase its inventory of jackets, snow pants, boots, hats and mittens.

Project Coordinator, Dick Derby, says the organization has had to evolve due to the coronavirus, just like other businesses and groups. But, he wanted the public to know the project is still active and operating.

“With that in mind, we are asking for ongoing help in the form of a financial donation or new winter clothing for ages infant through 18,” Derby said. “100 percent of the funds we receive goes toward buying new winter clothing.”

The project has been coordinating with schools in the western end of Marquette County, and other organizations, to help identify any families that may be in need.

“We are providing those families with the winter clothing that they require,” Derby said. “...We expect that our connections will continue to identify families throughout our area and we will be there for them in the months ahead.”

How you can help:

  • Send a financial contribution
    • Make donations out to: Wesley United Methodist Church
    • Mail them to: P.O. Box 342, Ishpeming, MI 49849
  • Or, you can purchase new winter clothing for ages infant to 18 and drop them in marked totes at the distribution headquarters
    • Wesley United Methodist Church, 801 Hemlock St., Ishpeming, MI 49849
  • There is also a drop-off at their partnering church:
    •  Immanuel Lutheran, 521 Highway U.S. 41, Negaunee, MI 49866

For a little more information about Project Keep Kids Warm, click here.

