Advertisement

Munising Public Schools resume in-person learning

Students and teachers return to the classroom after two weeks of online lecture.
Munising Public Schools offer mental health counseling this academic year.
Munising Public Schools offer mental health counseling this academic year.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools resumed in-person classes on Monday after a two-week hiatus.

The district’s online learning program was in effect for ten days after at least one person within the middle and high school building tested positive for COVID-19. Students and faculty had to quarantine as a precaution.

Superintendent Pete Kelto says the students were happy to get back to in-person instruction.

“The students couldn’t wait to get back," Kelto said. "Frankly, they like to be in school, they like to be around their peers, and they like to socialize at a distance.”

Kelto stated that students and teachers would go back to online learning for another couple weeks if there is a Coronavirus outbreak in the times ahead.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Business continues at Munising café as tourist season comes to end

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Matt Price
Customers following protocols since the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Senator Stabenow announces 1.9M to support Michigan fruit and vegetable growers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Clark
Over one million dollars will be allotted to support Michigan specialty crop growers who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery plants and flowers.

News

Clerk’s office present absentee ballot options

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Michigan Secretary of State released a press release Tuesday stating 3 million mail-in ballots have been requested, but only 1.5 million have been received as of October 19.

News

Superior Solar to hold virtual community meeting about proposed Sands Township project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The meeting will be open to the public and cover many topics.

Latest News

State Politics

Donald Trump Jr. to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Calumet Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and Andrew LaCombe
The event will be held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport on October 22.

News

Marquette Senior High School ‘Redmen’ logo billboard removed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The committee was unaware that it violated any usage guidelines.

News

Iron Mountain VA schedules free, drive-up flu shot clinics for veterans in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The drive-up clinics are free for veterans enrolled in VA health care and no appointment is necessary.

News

Gogebic Community college receives award to improve FAFSA completion rates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Gogebic Community College is one of 13 organizations to receive money from the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) in its 12th round of COVID-19 response grants in Michigan.

News

Marquette County Courts go virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marquette County Courts announced it will be conducting all court proceedings virtually effective immediately.

News

Church tribunal finds accusation of sexual misconduct by Marquette priest ‘inconclusive’

Updated: 2 hours ago
A church tribunal determined accusation of sexual misconduct with a minor in the early 1970s against Father Frank M. Lenz is inconclusive.