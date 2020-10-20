Munising Public Schools resume in-person learning

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools resumed in-person classes on Monday after a two-week hiatus.

The district’s online learning program was in effect for ten days after at least one person within the middle and high school building tested positive for COVID-19. Students and faculty had to quarantine as a precaution.

Superintendent Pete Kelto says the students were happy to get back to in-person instruction.

“The students couldn’t wait to get back," Kelto said. "Frankly, they like to be in school, they like to be around their peers, and they like to socialize at a distance.”

Kelto stated that students and teachers would go back to online learning for another couple weeks if there is a Coronavirus outbreak in the times ahead.

