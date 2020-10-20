Advertisement

Michigan bars reopen doors with COVID-19 restrictions

Patrons are allowed to purchase and drink alcohol inside bars, as long as they remain seated.
Customers make a toast at Ore Dock Brewing Company.
Customers make a toast at Ore Dock Brewing Company.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan bars are open for business. However, there are some restrictions.

On October 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated COVID-19 regulations for businesses. Patrons are now allowed to purchase and drink alcohol inside bars, as long as they remain seated. All parties must be seated six feet apart, and capacity numbers are limited.

“Fortunately for us, we’ve already been doing a lot of this stuff since day one,” said Ore Dock Brewing Company manager Kris Wierenga. “Servers are all wearing masks, patrons are required to wear masks at any time unless they’re seated and enjoying a beverage.”

Wierenga says although the atmosphere inside the Downtown Marquette bar is different, it’s good to be able to serve customers indoors again. He says the staff are taking extra safety precautions and stepping up sanitization efforts to ensure the health of each customer.

“We want to be able to provide a place where people can somewhat escape from everything that’s going on right now,” Wierenga said. “While it has been an adjustment, our mission is to make sure that people are comfortable and happy and enjoying themselves, but also that our staff and customers are feeling safe.”

Through all the adjustments, Wierenga says both customers and staff members have been cooperative with the changes.

“It’s been a very respectful environment,” he said. “We’re all in this together, and we’ve seen that. Our clientele are very willing to put the mask on and do what needs to be done so that we can all enjoy ourselves and be safe.”

According to Wierenga, no coronavirus cases have been reported from Ore Dock Brewing Company.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette Senior High School “Redman” logo billboard removed

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The committee was said to be unaware that it violated any usage guidelines.

News

Iron Mountain VA schedules free, drive-up flu shot clinics for veterans in Upper Michigan

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The drive-up clinics are free for veterans enrolled in VA health care and no appointment is necessary.

News

Gogebic Community college receives award to improve FAFSA completion rates

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
Gogebic Community College is one of 13 organizations to receive money from the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) in its 12th round of COVID-19 response grants in Michigan.

News

Marquette County Courts moves virtual

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marquette County Courts announced it will be conducting all court proceedings virtually effective immediately.

News

Church tribunal finds accusation of sexual misconduct by Marquette priest ‘inconclusive’

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A church tribunal determined accusation of sexual misconduct with a minor in the early 1970s against Father Frank M. Lenz is inconclusive.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bills extending unemployment benefits to 26 weeks, wants the change made permanent

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michiganders who lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can now claim unemployment benefits for up to 26 weeks, until the end of this year.

News

Injured bird rescue in Manistique Township turns out to be a heron species rare to Upper Michigan

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A young yellow-crowned night heron was discovered in Manistique Township.

State

GM announces plans to invest more than $150M into 5 downstate Michigan assembly plants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The biggest investment, $100 million, will be to produce the next-generation GMC Acadia in the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 128 Tuesday, 4 new deaths reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
U.P. coronavirus deaths now total 75.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.