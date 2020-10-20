Michigan bars reopen doors with COVID-19 restrictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan bars are open for business. However, there are some restrictions.

On October 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated COVID-19 regulations for businesses. Patrons are now allowed to purchase and drink alcohol inside bars, as long as they remain seated. All parties must be seated six feet apart, and capacity numbers are limited.

“Fortunately for us, we’ve already been doing a lot of this stuff since day one,” said Ore Dock Brewing Company manager Kris Wierenga. “Servers are all wearing masks, patrons are required to wear masks at any time unless they’re seated and enjoying a beverage.”

Wierenga says although the atmosphere inside the Downtown Marquette bar is different, it’s good to be able to serve customers indoors again. He says the staff are taking extra safety precautions and stepping up sanitization efforts to ensure the health of each customer.

“We want to be able to provide a place where people can somewhat escape from everything that’s going on right now,” Wierenga said. “While it has been an adjustment, our mission is to make sure that people are comfortable and happy and enjoying themselves, but also that our staff and customers are feeling safe.”

Through all the adjustments, Wierenga says both customers and staff members have been cooperative with the changes.

“It’s been a very respectful environment,” he said. “We’re all in this together, and we’ve seen that. Our clientele are very willing to put the mask on and do what needs to be done so that we can all enjoy ourselves and be safe.”

According to Wierenga, no coronavirus cases have been reported from Ore Dock Brewing Company.

