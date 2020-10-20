Advertisement

Marquette Senior High School ‘Redmen’ logo billboard removed

Marquette "Redmen" logo removed
Marquette "Redmen" logo removed(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A billboard in support of the “Marquette Redmen” nickname was removed Tuesday.

It was located off of US-41 near Washington Street in Marquette, by the Holiday Inn.

According to Lamar Advertising Company, the “Committee to Save the Redmen Name” had used the Marquette Area Public Schools’ logo without authorization.

The committee was unaware that it violated any usage guidelines.

“There was no issue with what the committee attempted to present as their position, but our school logo was not able to be altered as part of that presentation nor can the committee use their altered logo as a representation for their group,” Marquette Senior High School Athletic Director, Alex Tiseo, said in an email.

Lamar said the billboard will be replaced with same message but different font.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Munising Public Schools resume in-person learning

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Matt Price
Students and teachers return to the classroom after two weeks of online lecture.

News

Business continues at Munising café as tourist season comes to end

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Matt Price
Customers following protocols since the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Senator Stabenow announces 1.9M to support Michigan fruit and vegetable growers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Clark
Over one million dollars will be allotted to support Michigan specialty crop growers who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery plants and flowers.

News

Clerk’s office present absentee ballot options

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Michigan Secretary of State released a press release Tuesday stating 3 million mail-in ballots have been requested, but only 1.5 million have been received as of October 19.

News

Superior Solar to hold virtual community meeting about proposed Sands Township project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The meeting will be open to the public and cover many topics.

Latest News

State Politics

Donald Trump Jr. to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Calumet Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and Andrew LaCombe
The event will be held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport on October 22.

News

Iron Mountain VA schedules free, drive-up flu shot clinics for veterans in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The drive-up clinics are free for veterans enrolled in VA health care and no appointment is necessary.

News

Gogebic Community college receives award to improve FAFSA completion rates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Gogebic Community College is one of 13 organizations to receive money from the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) in its 12th round of COVID-19 response grants in Michigan.

News

Marquette County Courts go virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marquette County Courts announced it will be conducting all court proceedings virtually effective immediately.

News

Church tribunal finds accusation of sexual misconduct by Marquette priest ‘inconclusive’

Updated: 2 hours ago
A church tribunal determined accusation of sexual misconduct with a minor in the early 1970s against Father Frank M. Lenz is inconclusive.