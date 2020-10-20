Marquette Senior High School ‘Redmen’ logo billboard removed

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A billboard in support of the “Marquette Redmen” nickname was removed Tuesday.

It was located off of US-41 near Washington Street in Marquette, by the Holiday Inn.

According to Lamar Advertising Company, the “Committee to Save the Redmen Name” had used the Marquette Area Public Schools’ logo without authorization.

The committee was unaware that it violated any usage guidelines.

“There was no issue with what the committee attempted to present as their position, but our school logo was not able to be altered as part of that presentation nor can the committee use their altered logo as a representation for their group,” Marquette Senior High School Athletic Director, Alex Tiseo, said in an email.

Lamar said the billboard will be replaced with same message but different font.

