Marquette Public Schools discuss possible move to online learning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The superintendent of the Marquette Area Public Schools, Bill Saunders, says parents should be prepared for a move to online learning.

Saunders pointing to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Marquette county as the reason.

He’s also in weekly contact with the Marquette County Health Department who he says has the authority to shutdown a classroom or a building if an outbreak occurs.

“We do have to expect at some point and time that if these cases continue to rise in Marquette County and the U.P. that we are facing that dilemma and we may have to move to online learning at some point,” said Saunders.

Currently, the entire district is open for in-person learning.

According to Saunders, the Marquette school district currently has four active COVID-19 cases.

All of those are among students.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.