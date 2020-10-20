Marquette and Pickford remain atop the rankings in third week of high school football polls

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

11-Man

Marquette (4-1) was the unanimous pick for the top spot in the 11-Man polls this week after a decisive victory over Escanaba. The Redmen will close out their season on the road, taking on Calumet (2-2), who took down Hancock last week.

Kingsford (3-1) moved up to the number two spot during their week off due, mostly to a lopsided loss by Gladstone, who has now fallen out of the rankings.

Sault Ste. Marie (3-2) comes in at number three despite a poor showing against Kingsley, a 40-6 loss. They wrap up their season this week against Cheboygan.

Houghton (2-1) debuts in the rankings at number four after a stunning overtime win against Negaunee. The Gremlins will now host the Hancock Bulldogs in the Copper Bowl this Friday.

Fifth place is a three way tie between Calumet, Iron Mountain (5-0), and Menominee (3-2), who crushed Gladstone at home this past week.

8-Man

Pickford (4-1) remains the top team in 8-Man despite having to forfeit this past week. The Panthers are home for Brimley to wrap up the regular season.

North Central (5-0) comes in at number two, even securing a couple of first place votes. The Jets beat Lake Linden-Hubbell (2-3) on the road this past week in a snow globe. The Lakes fall to number four in the rankings.

Cedarville (4-1) move up to third place in the rankings after taking down now number five Munising (4-1) 32-8. Cedarville travels to Rudyard to end the regular season, and Munising is home for Lake Linden-Hubbell.

Forest Park (3-1) also received a few points following their win over Stephenson.

