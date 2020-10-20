Advertisement

Iron Mountain VA schedules free, drive-up flu shot clinics for veterans in Upper Michigan

The drive-up clinics are free for veterans enrolled in VA health care and no appointment is necessary.
Veterans enrolled in VA health care could get flu shots at scheduled drive-up flu shot clinics earlier in September. The VA has scheduled another round of drive-up flu shot clinics in October.
Veterans enrolled in VA health care could get flu shots at scheduled drive-up flu shot clinics earlier in September. The VA has scheduled another round of drive-up flu shot clinics in October.(Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The flu season is beginning and the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is scheduling more drive-up flu shot clinics in Upper Michigan, for veterans enrolled in VA health care.

Drive-up clinics will be held at the following locations and times and no appointment is necessary:

  • Hancock, MI VA Clinic, located at 787 Market Street, on October 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. eastern
  • Ironwood, MI VA Clinic, located at 629 West Cloverland Drive, on October 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. central
  • Manistique, MI VA Clinic, located at 813 East Lakeshore Drive, on October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. eastern
  • Marquette, MI VA Clinic, located at 1414 West Fair Avenue, Suite 285, on October 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. eastern
  • Menominee, MI VA Clinic, located at 1110 10th Avenue, Suite 101, on October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. central
  • Rhinelander, WI VA Clinic, located at 639 West Kemp Street, on October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. central
  • Sault Ste. Marie, MI Clinic, located at 509 Osborn Blvd, Suite 306, on October 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. eastern

The VA also has other options for eligible veterans to receive their flu shots. Veterans may request one at their regularly scheduled VA appointments or, new this year, get their flu shots at a community based urgent care clinic or retail pharmacy that is in the VA Community Care Network (CCN).

No appointment or referral is needed for in-network community care options. Veterans can go to an in-network urgent care or retail pharmacy location, present valid government-issued identification (e.g. Veteran Health ID card, Department of Defense ID card, or state-issued driver’s license), and receive their flu shot. In-network urgent care or retail pharmacy locations may be found at www.va.gov and clicking the Find a VA Location link at the top.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care who received their flu shot elsewhere outside of these options are requested to contact their VA primary care clinic and provide that information.

For more information on flu vaccinations and prevention, go to https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/ or https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/actions-prevent-flu.htm.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette Senior High School “Redman” logo billboard removed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The committee was said to be unaware that it violated any usage guidelines.

News

Gogebic Community college receives award to improve FAFSA completion rates

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
Gogebic Community College is one of 13 organizations to receive money from the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) in its 12th round of COVID-19 response grants in Michigan.

News

Marquette County Courts moves virtual

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marquette County Courts announced it will be conducting all court proceedings virtually effective immediately.

News

Church tribunal finds accusation of sexual misconduct by Marquette priest ‘inconclusive’

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A church tribunal determined accusation of sexual misconduct with a minor in the early 1970s against Father Frank M. Lenz is inconclusive.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bills extending unemployment benefits to 26 weeks, wants the change made permanent

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michiganders who lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can now claim unemployment benefits for up to 26 weeks, until the end of this year.

News

Michigan bars reopen doors with COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Patrons are now allowed to purchase and drink alcohol inside bars, as long as they remain seated. All parties must be seated six feet apart, and capacity numbers are limited.

News

Injured bird rescue in Manistique Township turns out to be a heron species rare to Upper Michigan

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A young yellow-crowned night heron was discovered in Manistique Township.

State

GM announces plans to invest more than $150M into 5 downstate Michigan assembly plants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The biggest investment, $100 million, will be to produce the next-generation GMC Acadia in the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 128 Tuesday, 4 new deaths reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
U.P. coronavirus deaths now total 75.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.