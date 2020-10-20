Iron Mountain VA schedules free, drive-up flu shot clinics for veterans in Upper Michigan

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The flu season is beginning and the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is scheduling more drive-up flu shot clinics in Upper Michigan, for veterans enrolled in VA health care.

Drive-up clinics will be held at the following locations and times and no appointment is necessary:

Hancock, MI VA Clinic, located at 787 Market Street, on October 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. eastern

Ironwood, MI VA Clinic, located at 629 West Cloverland Drive, on October 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. central

Manistique, MI VA Clinic, located at 813 East Lakeshore Drive, on October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. eastern

Marquette, MI VA Clinic, located at 1414 West Fair Avenue, Suite 285, on October 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. eastern

Menominee, MI VA Clinic, located at 1110 10th Avenue, Suite 101, on October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. central

Rhinelander, WI VA Clinic, located at 639 West Kemp Street, on October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. central

Sault Ste. Marie, MI Clinic, located at 509 Osborn Blvd, Suite 306, on October 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. eastern

The VA also has other options for eligible veterans to receive their flu shots. Veterans may request one at their regularly scheduled VA appointments or, new this year, get their flu shots at a community based urgent care clinic or retail pharmacy that is in the VA Community Care Network (CCN).

No appointment or referral is needed for in-network community care options. Veterans can go to an in-network urgent care or retail pharmacy location, present valid government-issued identification (e.g. Veteran Health ID card, Department of Defense ID card, or state-issued driver’s license), and receive their flu shot. In-network urgent care or retail pharmacy locations may be found at www.va.gov and clicking the Find a VA Location link at the top.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care who received their flu shot elsewhere outside of these options are requested to contact their VA primary care clinic and provide that information.

For more information on flu vaccinations and prevention, go to https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/ or https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/actions-prevent-flu.htm.

