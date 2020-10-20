Advertisement

Iron Mountain to push possible addition of marijuana licenses to next year

The council voted unanimously, with council member Kyle Blomquist abstaining, to push a possible addition to next year, April 1st, 2021.
Iron Mountain City Hall
Iron Mountain City Hall(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -Iron Mountain will not add more retail marijuana licenses in the area at this time.

At Monday night’s virtual city council meeting, the council voted unanimously, with council member Kyle Blomquist abstaining, to push a possible addition to next year, April 1st, 2021. This date is when the two businesses Rize U.P. and Attitude Wellness must be open by. These two businesses were awarded the current retail licenses back in February.

Council member Nathan Zemar says adding more licenses would open the market.

“The standard that we are creating, and preventing other individuals from doing business, on behalf of the other businesses, where there at or not, should not have anything to do with it,” he said during the meeting.

Mayor Dale Alessandrini said he feels the council should keep their word to the two businesses.

“Our word, as a council, and our ordinances are only as good as our word. To change this ordinance now, nobody is going to believe us,” he said.

Rize U.P. is now open for curbside. Attitude Wellness is in construction.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dickinson County Healthcare System responding to malware attack

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The security incident involving malicious software (commonly known in the industry as ransomware) disrupted access to computer systems at the hospital and clinics.

News

Main Street Calumet Farmers Market remains open for cool season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The farmers market is held indoors at the Copper Country Curling Club’s Drill House Rink.

News

Houghton County Sheriff’s Department participates in Operation Safe Stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The campaign is designed to reduce the number of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up by 253 Monday with two-day totals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
This includes Sunday and Monday totals, as the state no longer reports case counts on Sundays.

Latest News

News

Marquette Branch Prison inmate coronavirus cases more than double since Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
In a 6:00 p.m. update Oct. 19, cases were up to 421 inmates and 117 staff.

News

Police Academy meetings to be held at NMU

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Northern Michigan University Regional Police Academy will host mandatory meetings for those planning to attend the next academy.

News

Marquette Local Food fest to be held virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Fourth annual Marquette Local food fest will take place on Wednesday, October 21 through Saturday, November 13.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Public Health and Public Safety trick or treating recommendations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Halloween is just two weeks away and trick or treating might look a little different this year.

News

YMCA begins Strong Challenge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
This is a six-week program encouraging people to get active for 20 minutes a day, five days a week.