Iron Mountain to push possible addition of marijuana licenses to next year

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -Iron Mountain will not add more retail marijuana licenses in the area at this time.

At Monday night’s virtual city council meeting, the council voted unanimously, with council member Kyle Blomquist abstaining, to push a possible addition to next year, April 1st, 2021. This date is when the two businesses Rize U.P. and Attitude Wellness must be open by. These two businesses were awarded the current retail licenses back in February.

Council member Nathan Zemar says adding more licenses would open the market.

“The standard that we are creating, and preventing other individuals from doing business, on behalf of the other businesses, where there at or not, should not have anything to do with it,” he said during the meeting.

Mayor Dale Alessandrini said he feels the council should keep their word to the two businesses.

“Our word, as a council, and our ordinances are only as good as our word. To change this ordinance now, nobody is going to believe us,” he said.

Rize U.P. is now open for curbside. Attitude Wellness is in construction.

