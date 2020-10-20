Advertisement

Indiana student survives pumpkin smashing through car

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) - An Indiana student says he’s thankful to be alive after a pumpkin crashed through his windshield while he was driving on the highway.

Caleb Needham believes someone threw it from an overpass.

“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘Where did this pumpkin come from?’” he said.

After the initial shock went away, Caleb Needham says it didn’t take long for him to figure out someone dropped the pumpkin from the overpass above.

“I just sat there and started shaking. I guess because I was just, like, scared. I guess because I could have died in that instance,” he said.

He was on I-70 just past Plainfield when the pumpkin crashed through his windshield and landed next to him.

Caleb Needham is now back at school at Indiana State University with just a few scratches.

His dad, Joe Needham, is thankful for that.

“God was watching over him, for sure,” he said. “This could have caused a major accident, not just with Caleb. You know, he could have jerked the steering wheel or went off the road. It could have killed him. He could have ran into other vehicles, he could have crossed the median, you know, so many other things could have happened with this.”

Those are all points Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine really wants to drive home.

“These can be deadly, and we’ve seen that before. And we really want people to understand the potential ramifications that can come with the choice of throwing something at a moving car,” he said.

Meanwhile, Caleb Needham is doing his best to move on.

“I forgive them for what they did. I don’t know, I feel like obviously they should feel some regret, like, trying to take the life of an innocent person,” he said.

His dad hopes someone will eventually own up to it, but for now he says he is trying to remember windshields are replaceable and his son’s life isn’t.

“Maybe they’ll come and apologize or something and say, ‘Hey, I was wrong.’ But maybe it will at least impact them from where they’re at today to where they’re at in the future so they don’t do this to someone else,” he said.

So far, police say they haven’t had any other reports of people dropping pumpkins on cars, but they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

