Gwinn high school student writes ‘outrageous request’, Wahl Clippers sends $5,000 worth of products

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you ever had an outrageous request come true? One Gwinn High School student has.

Monday night at the Gwinn School Board meeting sophomore Emily Bandle was recognized for her assignment requesting an engraved set of Wahl hair clippers for her mother who works at A Guys Place hair salon for men. When Wahl employees read her request they sent the engraved set along with $5,000 worth of clippers and other products for her co-workers.

“I thought, I might as well do a really crazy one and see how it goes and it’s just so cool that not only that they read it, because I was nervous they wouldn’t receive it in the first place but they actually did it and I’m very excited,” said Emily Bandle.

“I just couldn’t be happier, I think there were lots of tears tonight because I always tell my students that their stories matter and that’s really important to me, that’s why I became an English teacher,” said Amy Waldo, Emily’s teacher.

Waldo is having her current students complete their outrageous request assignment for this year this week.

