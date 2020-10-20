Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bills extending unemployment benefits to 26 weeks, wants the change made permanent

Michiganders who lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can now claim unemployment benefits for up to 26 weeks, until the end of this year.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing Senate Bills 886 and 991 into law on October 20, 2020.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing Senate Bills 886 and 991 into law on October 20, 2020.(State of Michigan, Executive Office of the Governor)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 886 and 991on Tuesday, codifying part of her executive orders expanding unemployment benefits to Michiganders.

The bills the governor signed will extend unemployment benefits for Michiganders who have lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic from 20 to 26 weeks until the end of the year.

Senate Bills 886 and 991 were both sponsored by Senator Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth).

“No Michigander should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a global pandemic,” said Gov. Whitmer. “These bipartisan bills are an important step in providing immediate relief for working families, but given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Michigan, I urge the legislature to take further action to make this permanent. 40 states, including all of our neighbors, automatically provide at least 26 weeks of unemployment relief. Michiganders deserve better than a short-term extension that expires at the end of the year. It’s time to work together on a long-term solution for working families.”

While the bills signed Tuesday codify the majority of the governor’s executive orders on unemployment, the governor says the legislature failed to extend the governor’s efforts to speed up claim processing by allowing UIA to review only a claimant’s most recent employer separation. UIA must now evaluate every job a worker has left in the past 18 months – a waste of resources because employers are not being directly charged for benefits paid at this time.

“When we get back to session I look forward to taking up our bills to expand unemployment benefits and create stronger pathways to get Michigan families the resources they need during a pandemic,” said Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-Brownstown).

“The talent pipeline is an ongoing challenge in segments of the economy, however many other workers are still struggling and this legislation provides certainty for them and employers that the unemployment system will stay stable and funded for foreseeable future allowing successful programs like workshare to flourish,” said Sandy Baruah, President & CEO of the Detroit Chamber.

“Michigan’s working people are grateful to the legislature for taking action to patch some of the holes in our state’s safety net that were ripped open weeks ago by a narrow Supreme Court decision,” said Ron Bieber, President of the Michigan AFL-CIO. “But this virus isn’t going to disappear just because we are tired of it, and it certainly won’t be doing so on or around December 31st. Leadership should call them back from their extended vacation - after making the fixes to unemployment insurance permanent, they still have plenty of work to do to keep people safe and healthy, and address the economic devastation still rippling from our national failure to effectively deal with the virus.”

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Whitmer and her administration have worked around the clock to ensure benefits for Michiganders who have lost work because of the virus. Since March 15, Governor Whitmer’s administration has paid over $25 billion in benefits to 2.2 million workers.

One of the first actions Gov. Whitmer took during the pandemic was to expand eligibility for unemployment benefits to workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised, and first responders who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. Under the governor’s leadership, Michigan was one of the first states to begin issuing the additional $600 pandemic benefit from the U.S. government.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette Senior High School “Redman” logo billboard removed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The committee was said to be unaware that it violated any usage guidelines.

News

Iron Mountain VA schedules free, drive-up flu shot clinics for veterans in Upper Michigan

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The drive-up clinics are free for veterans enrolled in VA health care and no appointment is necessary.

News

Gogebic Community college receives award to improve FAFSA completion rates

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
Gogebic Community College is one of 13 organizations to receive money from the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) in its 12th round of COVID-19 response grants in Michigan.

News

Marquette County Courts moves virtual

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marquette County Courts announced it will be conducting all court proceedings virtually effective immediately.

News

Church tribunal finds accusation of sexual misconduct by Marquette priest ‘inconclusive’

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A church tribunal determined accusation of sexual misconduct with a minor in the early 1970s against Father Frank M. Lenz is inconclusive.

Latest News

News

Michigan bars reopen doors with COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Patrons are now allowed to purchase and drink alcohol inside bars, as long as they remain seated. All parties must be seated six feet apart, and capacity numbers are limited.

News

Injured bird rescue in Manistique Township turns out to be a heron species rare to Upper Michigan

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A young yellow-crowned night heron was discovered in Manistique Township.

State

GM announces plans to invest more than $150M into 5 downstate Michigan assembly plants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The biggest investment, $100 million, will be to produce the next-generation GMC Acadia in the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 128 Tuesday, 4 new deaths reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
U.P. coronavirus deaths now total 75.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.