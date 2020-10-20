Gogebic Community college receives award to improve FAFSA completion rates

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College is one of 13 organizations to receive money from the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) in its 12th round of COVID-19 response grants in Michigan.

According to a press release, Gogebic Community College has been awarded a total of $9,916 to improve the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rates in its service areas through online and in-person events, as well as an advertising campaign that includes social media, posters in high schools, and direct mail materials.

MCAN has surpassed half a million dollars invested across Michigan to help high schools, Local College Access Networks, community-based nonprofit organizations, and higher education institutions support emergent postsecondary projects and programs in their communities.

The grants were announced by MCAN in early April 2020 to demonstrate MCAN’s responsiveness to and support of communities affected by the global health pandemic that continues to have a major impact in Michigan, predominantly in minority communities MCAN serves.

“Since April, MCAN has taken on the responsibility of funding impactful postsecondary attainment initiatives across the state of Michigan,” said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, executive director of MCAN. “The global health pandemic has disproportionately affected populations traditionally prevented from accessing higher education, including low-income students, first-generation college-going students and students of color. I’m proud that we have the capacity to rapidly mobilize resources and act as a support to schools and organizations.”

“During these financially difficult times, it is more critical than ever that students and their families are aware of federal, state, and local college access resources. With the MCAN grant, we will be able to educate students and families throughout Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula about the financial aid options available to them. Our presentations and information will be relevant for all students entering college in 2021-22, not just those planning to attend Gogebic Community College. To find a Financial Aid Night near you, to schedule an event at your high school, or to request an information packet, please contact us at FAO@gogebic.edu or (906) 307-1254,” said Marc Madigan, GCC Director of Financial Aid.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.