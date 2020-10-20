GM announces plans to invest more than $150M into 5 downstate Michigan assembly plants

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - GM announced Tuesday it is investing more than $150 million in Michigan manufacturing plants in Lansing, Flint, Lake Orion, Romulus and Brownstown Township for future crossover, pickup and Cruise AV production.

“This is good news for Michigan families and hardworking UAW workers, providing critical momentum to our economic recovery across the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Since I was sworn in as governor, we have brought in historic investments to our auto plants, creating more than 12,000 Michigan jobs. I will continue to work closely with GM and every other business that wants to invest in the great state of Michigan.”

GM’s announcement included:

A more than $100 million investment in the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant to produce the next-generation GMC Acadia.

A $32 million investment at the Flint Assembly plan for future production of heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

A $17 million investment in the Romulus, Michigan propulsion plant to enhance automation and increase capacity of GM’s 10-speed truck transmission, which is used in full-size pickups and other key products, including the all-new Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and the Cadillac Escalade.

And a $3.5 million investment at Orion Assembly. An additional $750,000 will be invested at GM’s site in Brownstown Charter Township, Michigan. Both investments are related to additional production of the Cruise AV test vehicle at Orion Assembly.

“Today’s announcement means good jobs for Michigan residents and further solidifies our state’s continued leadership in advanced automotive manufacturing and mobility,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Mark A. Burton. “We welcome GM’s continued investment in the state and look forward to the long-term economic opportunities it will create for working families across the state.”

The news builds on other recent announcements by GM to invest in Michigan plants, including an announcement earlier this year to increase jobs within the company’s Lansing manufacturing operations to meet customer demand for popular mid-size SUVs and to support the launch of two all-new Cadillac sedans.

In January, GM announced that it was investing $2.2 billion at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant to produce battery electric trucks and other electric vehicles. Just last week, the company announced Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly will now be Factory ZERO, establishing the facility, and the state of Michigan, as the “launchpad” of the company’s multi-brand EV strategy.

GM’s $2.2 billion investment in Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center for retooling and upgrades will position the facility to build EVs at scale. It represents the single largest investment in a plant in GM history. Once fully operational, the plant will create more than 2,200 good-paying U.S. manufacturing jobs. The investment is part of GM’s commitment to invest at least $3.5 billion in Michigan over the next 10 year announced at the beginning of the year by MEDC.

