Advertisement

Drive Cancer Out Fundraiser at the Marthaler Dealership this Thursday

The fundraiser, which runs from noon to 1:00 p.m., involves a short cancer walk, a chance to talk with spokespeople from Cancer Care of Marquette, U.P. Pink Power, and Superior Health Foundation, and an opportunity to donate to cancer research and support groups.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it always helps to have people or organizations in the community who embrace the spirit of the month wholeheartedly and do what they can to support those in need.

The Marthaler Dealership in Marquette is just one of those organizations, and they’re doing a lot. This Thursday they’re holding a small cancer walk and fundraiser called “Drive Cancer Out” to raise money and spread awareness for various cancer groups and causes in the Marquette area.

The event begins at noon and should run until about 1:00 p.m.. There will be a short walk around the parking lot, followed afterwards by some refreshments, and several opportunities to donate. One is by signing a pink ribbon — which Marthaler will stick in their front window, and contribute a $5 donation towards the various cancer groups they give to. Another is by purchasing a pink Marthaler t-shirt, the proceeds of which will be donated, and the last is by simply donating the amount of their choice, which Marthaler will match, up to $5,000.

Nikki Remilong, Marthaler’s general manager, stated she enjoys putting on events that can help the community, saying, “We have a great community here, and everyone has been very willing to help.”

Marthaler is also looking to do a socially-distanced trick-or-treating event called Trunktober on October 30th, and will also be accepting donations through November and December for Toys for Tots and other non-profits. More information will be released on those initiatives as time goes on.

You can find a link to the Drive Cancer Out event page here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marthaler Drive Out Cancer Walk For Awareness

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nikki Remilong, the General Manager of the Marthaler Dealership, talks about the Drive Cancer Out fundraiser, happening on Thursday.

News

Backcountry camping through the Porcupine Mountains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Tv6's Elizabeth Peterson and Discovering's Kristin Ojaniemi team up for this special series

News

2 seriously injured in Marquette County Road 550 crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver lost control of the car while reaching for food.

News

Marquette Area Public Schools discusses possible move to online learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Marquette Area Public Schools district currently has four active COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Single-stream recycling now happening in Ishpeming

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Ishpeming is the latest community in Marquette County rolling out the single-stream recycling program

News

Gwinn high school student writes ‘outrageous request’, Wahl Clippers sends $5,000 worth of products

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
A Gwinn student writes an 'outrageous request' paper and Wahl Clippers sends $5,000 worth of product in response

News

Dickinson County Healthcare System responding to malware attack

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The security incident involving malicious software (commonly known in the industry as ransomware) disrupted access to computer systems at the hospital and clinics.

News

Iron Mountain to push possible addition of marijuana licenses to next year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The council voted unanimously, with council member Kyle Blomquist abstaining, to push a possible addition to next year, April 1st, 2021.

News

Main Street Calumet Farmers Market remains open for cool season

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The farmers market is held indoors at the Copper Country Curling Club’s Drill House Rink.

News

Houghton County Sheriff’s Department participates in Operation Safe Stop

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The campaign is designed to reduce the number of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses.