Drive Cancer Out Fundraiser at the Marthaler Dealership this Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it always helps to have people or organizations in the community who embrace the spirit of the month wholeheartedly and do what they can to support those in need.

The Marthaler Dealership in Marquette is just one of those organizations, and they’re doing a lot. This Thursday they’re holding a small cancer walk and fundraiser called “Drive Cancer Out” to raise money and spread awareness for various cancer groups and causes in the Marquette area.

The event begins at noon and should run until about 1:00 p.m.. There will be a short walk around the parking lot, followed afterwards by some refreshments, and several opportunities to donate. One is by signing a pink ribbon — which Marthaler will stick in their front window, and contribute a $5 donation towards the various cancer groups they give to. Another is by purchasing a pink Marthaler t-shirt, the proceeds of which will be donated, and the last is by simply donating the amount of their choice, which Marthaler will match, up to $5,000.

Nikki Remilong, Marthaler’s general manager, stated she enjoys putting on events that can help the community, saying, “We have a great community here, and everyone has been very willing to help.”

Marthaler is also looking to do a socially-distanced trick-or-treating event called Trunktober on October 30th, and will also be accepting donations through November and December for Toys for Tots and other non-profits. More information will be released on those initiatives as time goes on.

You can find a link to the Drive Cancer Out event page here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.