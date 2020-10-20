Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Calumet Thursday

The event will be held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport on October 22.
A shot of the registration page of for the "Make America Great Again!" Calumet campaign event with Donald Trump, Jr.
A shot of the registration page of for the "Make America Great Again!" Calumet campaign event with Donald Trump, Jr.(Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. website)
By Alissa Pietila and Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the presidential campaign team for President Donald Trump announced an upcoming event in Calumet.

According to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Donald Trump Jr. will host a “Make America Great Again!” event at the Houghton County Memorial Airport on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time. The airport is located at 3810 Airpark Blvd. in Calumet.

Doors for the event open at 3:00 p.m. eastern.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, on the campaign’s event page.

It is unclear if there are any capacity restrictions that will be enforced. But, the admission form includes a disclaimer about the coronavirus, saying “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

That same day Trump Jr. is set to visit Dubuque, Iowa, beforehand and Steubenville, Ohio, afterward.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Veteran suicide prevention bill becomes law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Among other things, the bill creates a new policy to increase the number of mental health professionals in VA facilities and promote innovative treatment options.

State Politics

Secretary of State: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and David Eggert
Sec. Jocelyn Benson said hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8:00 p.m. on Election Night and is counted.

News

Deadline quickly approaching for online voter’s registration

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Deadline is Oct. 19; after that registration must be done in person at the local clerk’s office

State Politics

Sec. Benson announces ban on openly carrying a firearm at voting locations

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
This applies to polling places, clerk’s offices, and absent voter counting boards on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Latest News

National Politics

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The new super PAC is called Not Our Faith.

News

Attorney general investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
|
By Regan Blissett
After investigation, police believe at least one of those threatening calls came from someone in Mid-Michigan.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

State Politics

Voting in Michigan: Learn how to cast your ballot in November

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Each year, especially during presidential election years like 2020, questions arise about when, where, and how to vote.

State Politics

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to help ensure every vote is counted in November election

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
SB 757 would allow clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to election day.

State Politics

Sec. Benson: 2.6M voters with absentee ballots can be confident votes will be counted

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Benson urges Michiganders to turn to trusted, non-partisan sources for official election information.