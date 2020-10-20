Donald Trump Jr. to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Calumet Thursday

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the presidential campaign team for President Donald Trump announced an upcoming event in Calumet.

According to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Donald Trump Jr. will host a “Make America Great Again!” event at the Houghton County Memorial Airport on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time. The airport is located at 3810 Airpark Blvd. in Calumet.

Doors for the event open at 3:00 p.m. eastern.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, on the campaign’s event page.

It is unclear if there are any capacity restrictions that will be enforced. But, the admission form includes a disclaimer about the coronavirus, saying “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

That same day Trump Jr. is set to visit Dubuque, Iowa, beforehand and Steubenville, Ohio, afterward.

