Dickinson Area Community Foundation celebrates 25 years

Dickinson Area Community Foundation sign
Dickinson Area Community Foundation sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -‘For good, for ever,’ has been the Dickinson Area Community Foundation’s the motto for 25 years.

Tamara Juul, the DACF executive director says the non-profit has two affiliates, one in Crystal Falls and one in Norway, which has helped them reach more people.

“We’re really excited to celebrate our accomplishments. We’ve given away over $4 million during that time span,” she said. This includes $250 mini grants to businesses, and even schools every year. But due to the pandemic, Juul says funding is low right now.

“We’ve got two fundraisers that have been cancelled,” she added.

That’s why the foundation is asking for the public’s help. Juul says it doesn’t matter the size of the donation, because all donations added together can make a huge impact for this rural community. To spearhead this campaign, a new 30 second video from the foundation has also been released.

The DACF board chair Jacob Lynch, says he hopes that shows the community what the future could look like.

“As to what the need of the community are, and how we can really help, and maximize the dollars we are able to get,” he said.

Scholarship funds for students are also still underway.

“Right now we have all kinds of interest funds, that allow people in the community with means, to fund anything they are passionate about,” said Lynch.

The foundation continues to look forward to another 25 years, serving and helping the community.

