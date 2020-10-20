Advertisement

Clerk’s office present absentee ballot options

Election day is two weeks away and voters should start thinking of their voting plans if they haven’t already.
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Election day is two weeks away and voters should start thinking of their voting plans if they haven’t already.

Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, urges absentee voters to hand-deliver ballots to their local clerk’s offices or ballot drop boxes.

However, Iron County Clerk Julie Kezerle reassures voters that mailing is still an option.

“So, if you’re able to drop them off in-person, that would be best but I think there’s plenty of time to still mail them,” Kezerle said.

Michigan Secretary of State released a press release Tuesday stating 3 million mail-in ballots have been requested, but only 1.5 million have been received as of October 19.

If anyone is skeptical about mailing in their ballot, Kezerle said there is a reliable option available.

“People can track their absentee ballots if they go online to mi.gov/vote and they’ll be able to see when their local clerk,” Kezerle said.

If you track your ballot and realize it will not be received until after Election Day, a new ballot can be requested and hand-delivered.

For any voters who prefer to go to the polls instead, Kezerle said extensive measures are being taken to ensure the safety of everyone.

“They’re going to have extra workers on hand for help with cleaning and sanitizing," Kezerle said. "There will be social distancing.”

Voters have until November 3 at 8 p.m. to get their votes in by mail or in-person.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Munising Public Schools resume in-person learning

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Matt Price
Students and teachers return to the classroom after two weeks of online lecture.

News

Business continues at Munising café as tourist season comes to end

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Matt Price
Customers following protocols since the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Senator Stabenow announces 1.9M to support Michigan fruit and vegetable growers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Clark
Over one million dollars will be allotted to support Michigan specialty crop growers who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery plants and flowers.

News

Superior Solar to hold virtual community meeting about proposed Sands Township project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The meeting will be open to the public and cover many topics.

Latest News

State Politics

Donald Trump Jr. to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Calumet Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and Andrew LaCombe
The event will be held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport on October 22.

News

Marquette Senior High School ‘Redmen’ logo billboard removed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The committee was unaware that it violated any usage guidelines.

News

Iron Mountain VA schedules free, drive-up flu shot clinics for veterans in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The drive-up clinics are free for veterans enrolled in VA health care and no appointment is necessary.

News

Gogebic Community college receives award to improve FAFSA completion rates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Gogebic Community College is one of 13 organizations to receive money from the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) in its 12th round of COVID-19 response grants in Michigan.

News

Marquette County Courts go virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marquette County Courts announced it will be conducting all court proceedings virtually effective immediately.

News

Church tribunal finds accusation of sexual misconduct by Marquette priest ‘inconclusive’

Updated: 2 hours ago
A church tribunal determined accusation of sexual misconduct with a minor in the early 1970s against Father Frank M. Lenz is inconclusive.