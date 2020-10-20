Clerk’s office present absentee ballot options

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Election day is two weeks away and voters should start thinking of their voting plans if they haven’t already.

Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, urges absentee voters to hand-deliver ballots to their local clerk’s offices or ballot drop boxes.

However, Iron County Clerk Julie Kezerle reassures voters that mailing is still an option.

“So, if you’re able to drop them off in-person, that would be best but I think there’s plenty of time to still mail them,” Kezerle said.

Michigan Secretary of State released a press release Tuesday stating 3 million mail-in ballots have been requested, but only 1.5 million have been received as of October 19.

If anyone is skeptical about mailing in their ballot, Kezerle said there is a reliable option available.

“People can track their absentee ballots if they go online to mi.gov/vote and they’ll be able to see when their local clerk,” Kezerle said.

If you track your ballot and realize it will not be received until after Election Day, a new ballot can be requested and hand-delivered.

For any voters who prefer to go to the polls instead, Kezerle said extensive measures are being taken to ensure the safety of everyone.

“They’re going to have extra workers on hand for help with cleaning and sanitizing," Kezerle said. "There will be social distancing.”

Voters have until November 3 at 8 p.m. to get their votes in by mail or in-person.

