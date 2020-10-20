Child support community advisory committee being formed

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan’s Office of Child Support is seeking parents and caregivers to join a Community Advisory Council to help ensure the office is fair and works for everyone.

This effort is part of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' (MDHHS) efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Michigan residents with a child support case are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn about this new Community Advisory Council. The meetings will be held remotely and those interested are asked to RSVP to receive a link to attend.

Virtual meeting options are:

Monday, Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The council will review and provide input on child support policy. Council meetings will likely be held remotely for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“MDHHS has identified diversity, equity and inclusion as important priorities in assisting the Michiganders that the department serves,” said Office of Child Support Director Erin Frisch. “Even the most thoughtful policy can have unintended consequences to underserved communities. The Office of Child Support needs the feedback of parents and caregivers who both receive and pay child support to help make Michigan’s Child Support Program even better.”

Anyone who would like to reserve a spot in one of these meetings can call 517-241-7840 or email MDHHS-OCS-Advisory-Council@Michigan.gov.

