Advertisement

Child support community advisory committee being formed

Members will provide input on policy to ensure fairness and transparency.
(KOTA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan’s Office of Child Support is seeking parents and caregivers to join a Community Advisory Council to help ensure the office is fair and works for everyone.

This effort is part of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' (MDHHS) efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Michigan residents with a child support case are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn about this new Community Advisory Council. The meetings will be held remotely and those interested are asked to RSVP to receive a link to attend.

Virtual meeting options are:

  • Monday, Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 28: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 5, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The council will review and provide input on child support policy. Council meetings will likely be held remotely for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“MDHHS has identified diversity, equity and inclusion as important priorities in assisting the Michiganders that the department serves,” said Office of Child Support Director Erin Frisch. “Even the most thoughtful policy can have unintended consequences to underserved communities. The Office of Child Support needs the feedback of parents and caregivers who both receive and pay child support to help make Michigan’s Child Support Program even better.”

Anyone who would like to reserve a spot in one of these meetings can call 517-241-7840 or email MDHHS-OCS-Advisory-Council@Michigan.gov.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 128 Tuesday, 4 new deaths reported

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
U.P. coronavirus deaths now total 75.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Cleanup of abandoned mining waste in the Keweenaw Peninsula making great progress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
EGLE’s Abandoned Mine Waste project focuses on mining-era wastes historically discarded in or near Torch Lake in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

National Politics

Veteran suicide prevention bill becomes law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Among other things, the bill creates a new policy to increase the number of mental health professionals in VA facilities and promote innovative treatment options.

Latest News

News

Dickinson Area Community Foundation celebrates 25 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Tamara Juul, the executive director, says the foundation has given away over $4 million dollars during this time span.

The UPside

The UPside - October 19, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
The UPside - October 19, 2020

News

Runkle Lake Park in Crystal Falls gets upgrades, new walking path

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
There will also be a new fishing pier, boat landing, parking lot, and dump station.

State Politics

Secretary of State: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and David Eggert
Sec. Jocelyn Benson said hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8:00 p.m. on Election Night and is counted.

News

‘Project Keep Kids Warm’ still working to help families this winter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The project has been coordinating with schools in the western end of Marquette County, and other organizations, to help identify any families that may be in need.

News

Drive Cancer Out Fundraiser at the Marthaler Dealership this Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
Nikki Remilong, the General Manager of the Marthaler Dealership, talks about the Drive Cancer Out fundraiser, happening on Thursday.