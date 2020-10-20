Advertisement

Business continues at Munising café as tourist season comes to end

Customers following protocols since the beginning of the pandemic.
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The ongoing health crisis has not stopped tourist season for spots like Munising’s Falling Rock Café & Bookstore.

Owner Nancy Dwyer says business has been steady over the past few months due to a substantial flow of customers. However, welcoming clients did not come without certain health measures, such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and guiding the staff to what tables needed to be cleaned.

“Each table that people were able to sit at,” Dwyer explained, "had a laminated card that said, ‘I am clean. Flip me over when you’re finished.’ And then we knew which table was used.”

Dwyer also says people who have walked into her café have been compliant with the protocols.

“For the most part, everyone was very nice, very friendly, and very willing to comply,” she said. "I think it took them a lot getting used to it also, just as we had to get used to a lot of changes.”

Dwyer and her employees made sure patrons were taken care of and enjoying their refreshments while addressing any concerns.

“We would directly respond to any specific questions to make people feel like we were keeping their comfort and enjoyment at the highest level possible,” she stated.

Despite remaining optimistic, Dwyer says she is nervous about what could happen with fears of a second wave of the Coronavirus looming.

“I’m more hopeful than I am scared,” she mentioned. "But, I am kind of a worrier, too. So, of course I worry a little bit as a small business owner.”

With tourist season approaching its end and winter right around the corner, Dwyer says she and her staff are prepared for possible changes to the café’s health protocols, as the pandemic continues.

