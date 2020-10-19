YMCA begins Strong Challenge

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - YMCA’s across the U.S. are participating in the Strong Challenge, beginning Monday.

This is a six-week program encouraging people to get active for 20 minutes a day, five days a week. It’s free to both y-m-c-a members and non-members. Non-members will receive a five-day pass for each week to come in and use the facilities including classes.

“We’re encouraging folks that aren’t members to be part of this free program and just see the facilities, the programs, the other members that are here to help with encouragement and just be part of something in the community that’s going to benefit all,” said Hadele Peacock, Member/Marketing Director at the Northern Lights YMCA in Delta County.

Even though the strong challenge kicked off Monday, it’s not too late to sign up. Click here to register or text “STRONG” to (906) 205-4568.

