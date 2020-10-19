Advertisement

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.
Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Ed White)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday.

Beauchamp’s family called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be struggling to breathe.

A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

The state says funeral home staff saw Beauchamp’s chest moving when they went to her Southfield home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police Academy meetings to be held at NMU

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Northern Michigan University Regional Police Academy will host mandatory meetings for those planning to attend the next academy.

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

Marquette Local Food fest to be held virtually

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Fourth annual Marquette Local food fest will take place on Wednesday, October 21 through Saturday, November 13.

National Politics

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up by 255 Monday with two-day totals

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
This includes Sunday and Monday totals, as the state no longer reports case counts on Sundays.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Public Health and Public Safety trick or treating recommendations

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Halloween is just two weeks away and trick or treating might look a little different this year.

News

YMCA begins Strong Challenge

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
This is a six-week program encouraging people to get active for 20 minutes a day, five days a week.

National

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

News

New additions to the Delta County Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien hopes this new flight time will benefit not just people flying for business, but also for leisure.