Wisconsin National Guard to begin offering COVID-19 testing site in Marinette

By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WLUC) - In response to the surge in COVID-19 positive residents and reduced capability of testing in Marinette County, Marinette County Emergency Management and Public Health have requested assistance from the WI National Guard.

The National Guard will be providing drive-through style COVID-19 nasal swab testing in Peshtigo.

The scheduled dates are October 23, November 6, November 20 and December 4, 2020. Time is from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Marinette County Highway Shop, 501 Pine St., in the City of Peshtigo. Dates are subject to change based on need of testing squads throughout the State.

COVID-19 testing will be performed on people 5 years old and older who have been notified that they are a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 (and is 5-7 days after their contact with them) or is experiencing at least one of the following symptoms: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills, or muscle aches.

Testing is provided on a first-come first-served basis. Due to the unknown amount of interest, prepare for potential wait times.

Participants must remain in their vehicles at all times and no public restrooms are available.

New to the testing site is the ability to register from a smartphone while waiting in line. A QR code will be available to scan which leads to a registration site.

If more than one family member is being tested that day the same email address may be used, but each person must register individually. Do not register until the day of the test as questions about symptoms are asked. A QR code is emailed that will be scanned on-site by National Guard staff. If you don’t register online you will still be tested, but it will take more time.

More information can be found at marinettecounty.com, under “News” on the homepage.

Individuals tested will be advised to limit contact with others until they have their test result.

Marinette County Emergency Management says to keep businesses and schools open everyone needs to remain vigilant and follow the protocols established by the CDC: wear a mask in public, wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer, maintain physical distancing, and stay home as much as you can, but especially if you are not feeling well.

