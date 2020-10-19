Advertisement

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up by more than 245 Monday with two-day totals

This includes Sunday and Monday totals, as the state no longer reports case counts on Sundays.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 246 coronavirus cases Monday, a combined total of cases from Sunday and Monday, and the Saturday cases for Marquette County. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) no longer reports cases on Sundays.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

  • Alger: 7 case (+1 death from Saturday added into Monday’s data)
  • Baraga: 5 cases
  • Chippewa: 2 cases, 6 recoveries
  • Delta: 34 cases, 2 deaths, 10 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 44 cases, 18 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 14 cases
  • Houghton: 6 cases, 1 death
  • Iron: 21 cases, 2 deaths, 32 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 2 cases
  • Luce: 3 cases
  • Mackinac: 3 cases
  • Marquette: 90 cases (This is a larger increase, as Saturday’s data for Marquette County wasn’t reported by the state correctly, so it was rescinded)
  • Menominee: 12 cases, 9 recoveries
  • Ontonagon: 2 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 1 case

As of Monday, Oct. 19 at 4:15 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 4,307 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,720 are considered recovered and 70 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 54 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 19. Fifteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Aspirus hospitals have seven patients, with two in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has four patients, and three more in the ICU. Munising Memorial Hospital has one patient and none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and two in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 19 patients and six in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two patients and two more in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 129,486 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.77 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 19.

Michigan reported 2,909 new cases Monday, in combined Sunday and Monday case counts (about 1,454 cases/day). So, the state’s total cases are up to 147,806. Twenty-one new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,031 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 109,539. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

