UP Builders Show canceled for March 2021; Different show being planned

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula has announced the cancellation of a popular yearly event.

Read the full release from the HBA below:

"Due to the uncertain nature of holding large events at this time, the 2021 U.P. Builders Show will not be held this March.

"The Marquette Builders Exchange and the Home Builders Association of the U.P. have partnered since the 1970s to hold the annual U.P. Builders Show. This year, with all of the uncertainties and changes, both associations examined the purpose of the show and their mission statements. After several conversations and board meetings, it was unanimously decided by both organizations to have the partnered U.P. Builders Show officially come to an end by name only.

"As it is more in alignment with their mission, the HBA of the U.P. will be moving forward with their own home show in the spring of 2021. The Marquette Builders Exchange will be offering other benefits to members more in line with the commercial side of the construction industry. Details from both organizations will be forthcoming to members in the coming months, and past exhibitors of the U.P. Builders Show will be contacted by the HBA of the U.P. about their innovative, new home show.

"The Marquette Builders Exchange and the HBA of the U.P. remain great partners in the construction industry, referring customers and business partners to each other’s organizations, and relying on each other for information and assistance. This decision will allow each organization to focus resources and make changes in order to be of greater benefit to those they serve.

“Thank you to all of the past vendors of the U.P. Builders Show! Look forward to hearing from the HBA of the U.P. regarding their new spring home show as the details become sorted out.

"If you have any questions, contact Sarah Foster, HBA of the U.P., info@upbuilders.org, or Jennifer Lammi, Marquette Builders Exchange, jen@mqtbx.org.”

