Total loss after structure fire in Wells Township

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wells Township building has been completely lost after a fire.

The call to 7196 G.5 Lane came in at 5:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to the scene to find the detached pole building completely engulfed in flames.

After two hours on scene, the building and contents were considered a total loss despite efforts of officers. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Escanaba Public Safety Officers were assisted on scene by Delta County Central Dispatch, Ford River Volunteer Fire Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Department and Rampart EMS.

