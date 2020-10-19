Support the Shelter: UPAWS announces 2021 Pet Photo Calendar Pre-Sale

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) began online pre-sales of their 2021 Pet Photo Calendar. And every purchase you make goes a long way in helping find a furry companion a new home.

The calendar showcases winners from the 2020 Pet Photo contest, plus a two-page collage that makes sure every furry contestant made it on the print.

UPAWS Coordinator Ann Brownell said about 250 pets participated this year -- setting a new record for annual contestants.

“You can pre-order for $13. If you buy three or more they’re down to $11 a piece. It’s our fundraiser for us to help us keep finding homes for the animals," she said.

Brownell also noted that the impact caused by the pandemic led limited the number of their usual and pop-up fundraisers for this year.

The deadline is November 1 to place orders online with free shipping.

Brownell also said that plans are in place to host a pop-up sale at the shelter to sell a limited number of calendars in person sometime after the November deadline.

To make your purchase online, click here: 2021 UPAWS Pet Photo Calendar.

