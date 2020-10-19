Advertisement

Ryan Report - October 18, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Christopher Bender, the President of the Northcross Group.
By Don Ryan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Christopher Bender, the President of the Northcross Group.

Northcross Group is a management and technology consultant agency based in Portland, Maine, that has recently partnered with Northern Michigan University.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

