Restaurants adjust outdoor dining for weather changes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dining establishments have been making adjustments to the weather in their outdoor seating areas.

Bars and restaurants are permitted to continue outdoor seating until the end of November.

Cognition Brewing added walls to their tent outside to help insulate the area and placed propane heaters in the tent to keep guest warm.

Since they don’t sell food, Cognition is only allowed to operate outdoors. Therefore, they don’t know exactly what they’ll do next once the extension ends.

Nonetheless, bartender Justin Boldenow said they are eager to continue to serve the Ishpeming community.

“We’re happy to service the Ishpeming community," Boldenow said. "We know our locals are looking forward to having us throughout the whole winter and we’re excited to invite everyone to come on down.”

Boldenow said Cognition Brewing is considering to continue curbside pick-up when outdoor seating is no longer an option.

