Advertisement

Restaurants adjust outdoor dining for weather changes

Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dining establishments have been making adjustments to the weather in their outdoor seating areas.

Bars and restaurants are permitted to continue outdoor seating until the end of November.

Cognition Brewing added walls to their tent outside to help insulate the area and placed propane heaters in the tent to keep guest warm.

Since they don’t sell food, Cognition is only allowed to operate outdoors. Therefore, they don’t know exactly what they’ll do next once the extension ends.

Nonetheless, bartender Justin Boldenow said they are eager to continue to serve the Ishpeming community.

“We’re happy to service the Ishpeming community," Boldenow said. "We know our locals are looking forward to having us throughout the whole winter and we’re excited to invite everyone to come on down.”

Boldenow said Cognition Brewing is considering to continue curbside pick-up when outdoor seating is no longer an option.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Support the Shelter: UPAWS announces 2021 Pet Photo Calendar Pre-Sale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Single orders at $13 can be placed online for free shipping by November 1.

News

Drifa Brewing Company hosts ‘Pints & Pumpkin Carving' event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
It’s the second annual carving event at Marquette’s cooperatively-owned craft brewery.

News

Last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Sunday was the last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara.

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by at least 71 Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette County’s cases are not reported due to inconsistencies on the MDHHS website.

Latest News

News

Marquette Branch Prison staff COVID-19 cases top all other correctional facilities in state

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
There are 105 confirmed cases of staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 in Marquette Branch Prison.

News

Marquette Maritime Museum and Harbor Lighthouse closes for the season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The museum staff members request that everyone help protect the museum during offseason.

News

UP Children’s Museum asking for donations; hit hard by pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Admissions income is down 68 percent from last year.

News

Small women’s rights rally in Gogebic County

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Attendees also voice disapproval of President Trump.

News

Saturday’s U.P. coronavirus case count unclear

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
TV6 & FOX UP has contacted MDHHS and are awaiting a response.

News

Wintry weather means more fun with the Scouts at Rippling River Resort

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Scouts BSA invites both boys and girls from ages 11 to 17.