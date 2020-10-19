Reinke signs with St. Louis for another year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WLUC) - Mitch Reinke, a former Michigan Tech Huskies hockey player is continuing his professional career with the St. Louis Blues organization. The team announced Sunday that Reinke was being signed to a one year, two way contract extension with the organization.

Reinke left MTU after his sophomore season in 2018 and has appeared in one game with the Blues. Most of his time with the club, has been with their American Hockey League affiliate, San Antonio Rampage, where he has appeared in 122 career games. Reinke made the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team and set franchise rookie records in goals (12), assists (33), points (45), and power-play goals (9). He also played in every single game (76) his rookie season, becoming the first Rampage rookie to ever do so.

In two season with the Huskies, from 2016-18, Reinke appeared in 76 games and made the WCHA All-Rookie Team as a Freshman.

This past spring the Blues organization added the Springfield Thunderbirds as their AHL affiliate and sold the San Antonio Rampage to Las Vegas. Reinke will likely play most of the season with the Thunderbirds in Springfield, Massachusetts.

