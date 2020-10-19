Advertisement

Reinke signs with St. Louis for another year

Mitch Reinke appears with the St. Louis Blues.
Mitch Reinke appears with the St. Louis Blues.(St. Louis Blues)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WLUC) - Mitch Reinke, a former Michigan Tech Huskies hockey player is continuing his professional career with the St. Louis Blues organization. The team announced Sunday that Reinke was being signed to a one year, two way contract extension with the organization.

Reinke left MTU after his sophomore season in 2018 and has appeared in one game with the Blues. Most of his time with the club, has been with their American Hockey League affiliate, San Antonio Rampage, where he has appeared in 122 career games. Reinke made the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team and set franchise rookie records in goals (12), assists (33), points (45), and power-play goals (9). He also played in every single game (76) his rookie season, becoming the first Rampage rookie to ever do so.

In two season with the Huskies, from 2016-18, Reinke appeared in 76 games and made the WCHA All-Rookie Team as a Freshman.

This past spring the Blues organization added the Springfield Thunderbirds as their AHL affiliate and sold the San Antonio Rampage to Las Vegas. Reinke will likely play most of the season with the Thunderbirds in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UP High School Football: Top Plays of the Week

Updated: 59 minutes ago
UP High School Football: Top Plays of the Week

Friday Night Fever

UP High School Football: Top Plays of the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Best plays from Week 5.

Sports

Norse Cross Country Finishes the Season Strong

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Presto Sports
The Norse Cross Country Teams finished off their regular season schedule on Saturday. A number of Bay harriers finished with their best times of the year.

Sports

Negaunee Miners athletic events canceled due to virtual learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
With Negaunee schools closing in person learning for the next two weeks, that means some sporting events have been canceled.

Latest News

Sports

Wildcat Swim & Dive Kicks Off 2020-21 With CSCAA Virtual Cup

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NMU Athletics
Each Saturday, the Wildcats will race each other and submit their times to the CSCAA for the virtual meet, along with 30 other teams, with updated rankings posted early the following week.

Sports

Marquette soccer continues dominant run

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The Marquette Senior High School soccer team has dominated for more than a decade now, capturing their 13th straight UP Title Saturday morning.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Sunday 10-18

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Top plays of the week for high school football, and inside the MSHS Soccer team’s 2020 campaign.

National

Packers handed first loss of the season, fall to Buccaneers 38-10

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
The Packers jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Tampa Bay reeled off 38 straight points.

National

Detroit Lions Beat Jaguars

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
|
By Bronwyn Moisan
Detroit Lions Beat Jaguars 34 to 16

Sports

Matt Wonders Selected to NMU Sports Hall of Fame

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
Wonders played for the Wildcats from 1990-1995 after walking onto the team in 1990.