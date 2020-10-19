Advertisement

Quiet day before system brings accumulating snow

Another active week
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered snow showers will be around the westerly wind belts today. Then, an area of low pressure will bring accumulating snow starting tomorrow late in the day. Amounts will range 1-3″ for the central and west with locally higher amounts in higher elevations. Then, it transitions to a mix by Wednesday morning. Another system moves in Thursday into Friday, but this one will mainly bring widespread rain.

Today: Sunshine early and turning cloudy by the afternoon. A few scattered snow showers along the west wind belts

Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s elsewhere

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow moving in out west late afternoon and spreading east during the evening

Highs: Low to mid-40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain/snow mix during the morning

Highs: Low to mid-40s

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers becoming widespread by the evening and overnight

Highs: Mid 40s

Friday: Rain early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with snow showers developing along the west/northwest wind belts. Temps falling throughout the day

Highs: Mid 40s (early on )

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers along the northwest belts

Highs: Mainly 30

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers

Highs: Low to mid-30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Lake effect continues in the west wind belts, but sunny breaks still in store over the U.P. Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The next weather system is expected to bring rain & snow chances Tuesday.

Forecast

Rain and snow chances persist in the northern counties Sunday; more sunshine expected over the Southern U.P.

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:44 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Dry westerly air takes place aloft, only to contend with the Lake Superior effect phenomenon.

Forecast

Snow and Rain Develops Across Upper Michigan Saturday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather forecast from Karl Bohnak: October 16, 2020

Forecast

A wintry trend into the weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Rain/snow showers will continue through most of the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold October Weather Extends into Next Week

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 15, 2020

Forecast

Lingering wind and showers

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
The wind and rain continue today followed by more active weather through the weekend.

Forecast

Gusty Northwesterly Winds Will Usher in a Cold Spell on Thursday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story and Forecast for the evening of October 14, 2020

Forecast

Another round of rain and winds

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A system will bring rain to Upper Michigan and cooler air.

Forecast

The Next Low-Pressure System Brings More Rain on Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story and forecast for the evening of October 13, 2020

Forecast

Minimal rain today before widespread rain tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A series of disturbances will keep precipitation around this week.