Quiet day before system brings accumulating snow
Another active week
Scattered snow showers will be around the westerly wind belts today. Then, an area of low pressure will bring accumulating snow starting tomorrow late in the day. Amounts will range 1-3″ for the central and west with locally higher amounts in higher elevations. Then, it transitions to a mix by Wednesday morning. Another system moves in Thursday into Friday, but this one will mainly bring widespread rain.
Today: Sunshine early and turning cloudy by the afternoon. A few scattered snow showers along the west wind belts
Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s elsewhere
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow moving in out west late afternoon and spreading east during the evening
Highs: Low to mid-40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain/snow mix during the morning
Highs: Low to mid-40s
Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers becoming widespread by the evening and overnight
Highs: Mid 40s
Friday: Rain early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with snow showers developing along the west/northwest wind belts. Temps falling throughout the day
Highs: Mid 40s (early on )
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers along the northwest belts
Highs: Mainly 30
Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers
Highs: Low to mid-30s
