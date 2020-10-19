Public Health and Public Safety trick or treating recommendations

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is just two weeks away and trick or treating might look a little different this year. Most kids love any opportunity to dress up and get free candy.

“I know everybody looks forward to Halloween and going out trick or treating but if your child or yourself are feeling ill, it’s really best to stay home,” said Mike Snyder, Health Officer for Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

But if you do let your children go trick or treating this year, Public Health Delta Menominee Counties has some tips to keep you safe from COVID-19.

“Everybody likes to go trick or treating with their friends, but this year it should be a little bit different. You should maintain small groups and just household members,” said Snyder.

Snyder encourages you to talk to your children about the importance of social distancing.

“Children get excited going up to doors even if there’s another group at the door and they crowd into that space,” said Snyder.

If you’re handing out candy this year, you’re encouraged to wear a mask covering your nose and mouth.

“I know everybody like to hand out treats but if you’re sick, it’s best that you just don’t hand out treats this year,” said Snyder.

If you can, allow for more room between you and the trick or treaters.

“Maybe out in the sidewalk or in the driveway and then place a table where you can place the candy on and that creates separation,” said Snyder.

Escanaba Public Safety also has some general safety precautions everyone should follow on Halloween.

“Have reflective tape, some type of reflective material on their costume if it’s dark colored or just have them wear a bright colored costume,” said Lt. John Gudwer of Escanaba Public Safety.

Gudwer is also asking pedestrians to follow all traffic laws.

“Vehicles are more apt to be watching for kids at crosswalks, not running from the sidewalk in the middle of the street,” said Gudwer.

With 881 lab confirmed cases and 138 probable cases right now in Delta County, both Public Safety and Public Health are encouraging anyone out on Halloween to wear a mask.

