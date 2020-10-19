Police Academy meetings to be held at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Regional Police Academy will host mandatory meetings for those planning to attend the next academy. Two meeting times are available: 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

The meetings will be held in room 132 of the NMU Jacobetti Complex, located at 2296 Sugarloaf Ave. in Marquette. Attendees are asked to bring their drivers' licenses and a writing utensil. Documentation will be handed out covering the enrollment process for the next academy, which begins in May.

Those interested can sign up for the meeting by calling the NMU Regional Police Academy at (906) 227-1408.

