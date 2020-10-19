Advertisement

Packers handed first loss of the season, fall to Buccaneers 38-10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) team up to sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) team up to sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WBAY/AP) - Tom Brady outplayed Aaron Rodgers in a rare meeting between the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers erased an early double-digit deficit to rout the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers 38-10

Brady threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, including one to former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, in the win.

The two formed a prolific pair from 2010 to 2018 when both were with the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro tight end, returned to the NFL after sitting out the 2019 season but got off to a slow start in his new home, catching just 12 passes over his first five games.

He caught five passes for a team-high 78 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. It was his first touchdown with Tampa Bay.

It was the 43-year-old Brady’s first signature victory since signing with the Bucs after a historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots, which included nine NFL title game appearances and six championships.

Rodgers was intercepted twice and had one of the picks returned for Tampa Bay’s first touchdown.

The Packers were previously undefeated, and are now 4-1.

They jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Tampa Bay reeled off 38 straight points.

Next week, the Packers travel to Houston to take on the Texans. That game is scheduled for noon.

Meanwhile, Brady and the Buccaneers will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

The NFL’s only remaining unbeaten teams are the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Support the Shelter: UPAWS announces 2021 Pet Photo Calendar Pre-Sale

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Single orders at $13 can be placed online for free shipping by November 1.

News

Drifa Brewing Company hosts ‘Pints & Pumpkin Carving' event

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Noel Navarro
It’s the second annual carving event at Marquette’s cooperatively-owned craft brewery.

News

Last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Sunday was the last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara.

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by at least 71 Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette County’s cases are not reported due to inconsistencies on the MDHHS website.

News

Marquette Branch Prison staff COVID-19 cases top all other correctional facilities in state

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
There are 105 confirmed cases of staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 in Marquette Branch Prison.

Latest News

News

Marquette Maritime Museum and Harbor Lighthouse closes for the season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The museum staff members request that everyone help protect the museum during offseason.

News

UP Children’s Museum asking for donations; hit hard by pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Admissions income is down 68 percent from last year.

News

Small women’s rights rally in Gogebic County

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Attendees also voice disapproval of President Trump.

News

Saturday’s U.P. coronavirus case count unclear

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
TV6 & FOX UP has contacted MDHHS and are awaiting a response.

News

Wintry weather means more fun with the Scouts at Rippling River Resort

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Scouts BSA invites both boys and girls from ages 11 to 17.

News

Deadline quickly approaching for online voter’s registration

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Deadline is Oct. 19; after that registration must be done in person at the local clerk’s office