Norse Cross Country Finishes the Season Strong

By Presto Sports
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLUC) -The Norse Cross Country Teams finished off their regular season schedule on Saturday.  A number of Bay harriers finished with their best times of the year.

Despite cold and windy conditions for the men, all three runners for Bay finished with their best times of the year.  Zach Rose (FR, Escanaba, MI) finished the 8K course in 28:08.04, nearly two minutes faster than the time he posted the previous week in the Bay Invitational.

Alex Morehouse (FR, Sugar Island, MI) improved by 1:18 seconds with a time of 34:53.86, while James Alexander (FR, Sault Ste. Marie, MI) finished the course in 35:21.53.  Alexander’s time was over a full minute improvement from the week before.  John Stevenson III (FR, Escanaba, MI) was a late scratch due to injury.

The women continued the trend of improving times, despite the weather worsening and a light rain falling during their race.  Bree Arsenault (FR, Hermansville, MI) led the way with a time of 27:34.15.  Sandra Boulton (FR, Carney, MI) made the biggest strides on the women’s side.  Her time of 30:12.74 was 56 seconds better than her time a week ago.

Olivia Anderson (SO, Menominee, MI) provided a gutty performance, fighting through an injury and crossing the finish line with a time of 31:33.83.  Kaitlyn Millin (FR, Trenary, MI) finished her season with a time of 33:07.97.

“We had a great trip with the three boys running all of their best times in cold and windy conditions,” said Head Coach Jim Murtha.  “By the time the girls ran the weather was worse with a light rain.  Everyone did their best and it was a great way to end the year.”

Full results here.

