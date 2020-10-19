New additions to the Delta County Airport

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport is adding a 6:30 a.m. departure.

“We’ll still keep two flights a day, but we’ll just have better flight times and then we’ll be able to add a new destination,” said Andrea Nummilien, Airport Manager of Delta County Airport.

And that new destination is Minneapolis.

“When SkyWest put the proposal together, they made sure to see that these flights that are flying into Minneapolis have great connections out west and that whatever flights we have to Detroit have great connections down south,” said Nummilien.

This bid year the airport had three airlines put in bids for flights – something that hasn’t happened in years.

“The airport board had a really tough decision to make but, in the end, we wanted to go with SkyWest because they’ve got such a great track record of reliability and safety and they’ve served our community really, really well,” said Nummilien.

Through a survey, the airport found a lot of people use the airport for business. Nummilien hopes this new flight time will benefit not just people flying for business, but also for leisure.

“The board did just a phenomenal job with the interview process. We had such a great variety of experience and knowledge and they really, really made the bidding process a success. I think that our community is really going to benefit from that,” said Nummilien.

The new flight arrangements begin in December.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.