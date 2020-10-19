Negaunee Public Schools transition to online learning

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Middle and High Schools students will begin online learning Monday October 19th.

A message to parents last night says the decision to suspend in-person classes came after discussions between administrators, the Marquette County Health Department and school board members.

Negaunee Schools' website shows five active cases in the district right now.

Lakeview Elementary remains open.

The middle and high schools are scheduled to be online through October 30th.

More details can be found on their website.

