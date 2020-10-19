Advertisement

Negaunee Public Schools transition to online learning

(WLUC)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Middle and High Schools students will begin online learning Monday October 19th.

A message to parents last night says the decision to suspend in-person classes came after discussions between administrators, the Marquette County Health Department and school board members.

Negaunee Schools' website shows five active cases in the district right now.

Lakeview Elementary remains open.

The middle and high schools are scheduled to be online through October 30th.

More details can be found on their website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurants adjust outdoor dining for weather changes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Heaters and tents are now being placed in outdoor dining areas.

News

Support the Shelter: UPAWS announces 2021 Pet Photo Calendar Pre-Sale

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Single orders at $13 can be placed online for free shipping by November 1.

News

Drifa Brewing Company hosts ‘Pints & Pumpkin Carving' event

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
It’s the second annual carving event at Marquette’s cooperatively-owned craft brewery.

News

Last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Sunday was the last day of apple picking at Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by at least 71 Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette County’s cases are not reported due to inconsistencies on the MDHHS website.

News

Marquette Branch Prison staff COVID-19 cases top all other correctional facilities in state

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:04 AM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
There are 105 confirmed cases of staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 in Marquette Branch Prison.

News

Marquette Maritime Museum and Harbor Lighthouse closes for the season

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The museum staff members request that everyone help protect the museum during offseason.

News

UP Children’s Museum asking for donations; hit hard by pandemic

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Admissions income is down 68 percent from last year.

News

Small women’s rights rally in Gogebic County

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Attendees also voice disapproval of President Trump.

News

Saturday’s U.P. coronavirus case count unclear

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
TV6 & FOX UP has contacted MDHHS and are awaiting a response.